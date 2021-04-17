Zacks Investment Research Lowers BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC increased their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.56.

Shares of BGNE opened at $307.81 on Thursday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $136.48 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BeiGene by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in BeiGene by 888.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 131,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BeiGene by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in BeiGene by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

