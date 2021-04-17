Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Hold

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

