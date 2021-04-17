Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Get Banco Macro alerts:

NYSE:BMA opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $343.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Banco Macro by 58.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Macro (BMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.