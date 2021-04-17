Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.88. Tenneco reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

TEN stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $4,037,187.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $122,782.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,648,295 shares of company stock valued at $135,196,356. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

