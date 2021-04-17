Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report $451.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.90 million and the lowest is $442.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $279.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. 82,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,361. Genesco has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $742.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 136.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Genesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genesco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Genesco by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

