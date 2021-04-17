Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.88. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

