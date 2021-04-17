Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.20. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $68.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

