Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report $13.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $57.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $58.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $63.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a PE ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

