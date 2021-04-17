Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post $67.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $69.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $275.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.29 million to $278.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $290.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $294.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of CPSI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. 132,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,443. The company has a market capitalization of $452.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,304. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

