Zacks: Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.72 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $17.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $17.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $18.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.76. 37,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

