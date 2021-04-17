Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

TTWO opened at $178.80 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.39 and a 200-day moving average of $182.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

