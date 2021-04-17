Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.88. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $165,188,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $58,633,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,923.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 349,731 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $155.63 on Monday. MSA Safety has a one year low of $94.96 and a one year high of $172.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.15 and a 200-day moving average of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

