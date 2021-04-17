Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.28. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.40 million, a P/E ratio of 145.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.