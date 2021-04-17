Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

