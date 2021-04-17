YOUengine (YOUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00066277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00024870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.24 or 0.00714246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00033164 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

