YETI (NYSE:YETI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get YETI alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of YETI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YETI (YETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.