Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on YARIY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

YARIY stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.