XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.85. 161,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,944,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in XPeng by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,576,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,740,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in XPeng by 2,497.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,912 shares during the period.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

