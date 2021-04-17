Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Short Interest Update

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of XROLF opened at $113.00 on Friday. Xero has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

