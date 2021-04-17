Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 72,515 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 459,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Landec by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

