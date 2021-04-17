Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $111,574,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,383,000 after acquiring an additional 112,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $127.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

