Wrapped Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $199.82 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $61,887.20 or 1.00035333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.21 billion and approximately $199.82 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00042454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00137798 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001118 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 148,788 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

