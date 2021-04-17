Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million.

In other news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,195.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $244,200 in the last ninety days.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

