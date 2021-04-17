World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

