Wolfe Research Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 167,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,332,733 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

