Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 2,672,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,478. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Wipro has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

