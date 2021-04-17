Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million.

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREE remained flat at $$13.70 during trading hours on Friday. 172,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,159. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

