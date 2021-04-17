Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.73

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 69776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,938 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,699,000 after purchasing an additional 889,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

