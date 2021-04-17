Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on May 3rd

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

MTT opened at $21.20 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

