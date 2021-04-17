Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

WAL stock traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,416. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.