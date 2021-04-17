Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Shares of WABC opened at $63.99 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.