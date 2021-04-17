Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%.

Shares of WABC stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,769. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

