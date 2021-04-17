Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

