West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.86. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in West Fraser Timber stock. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 617,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,657,000. West Fraser Timber accounts for about 2.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

