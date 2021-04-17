West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

WFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.56.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 617,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,657,000. West Fraser Timber accounts for approximately 2.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

