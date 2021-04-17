Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WFAFY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wesfarmers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wesfarmers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

WFAFY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

