Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 66.0% in March

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wesfarmers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $21.40 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.