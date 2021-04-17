Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

WDO stock opened at C$9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.36. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

