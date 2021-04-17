Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

CCS opened at $67.59 on Thursday. Century Communities has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Century Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

