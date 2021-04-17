Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 54,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,034,588 shares.The stock last traded at $30.60 and had previously closed at $30.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

