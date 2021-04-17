Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,724 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Ducommun worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.