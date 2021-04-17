Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 60,330 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,330 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 178,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

SOI opened at $11.50 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $521.27 million, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOI. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $392,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

