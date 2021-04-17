Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,420 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE:RBC opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

