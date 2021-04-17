Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Dime Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

