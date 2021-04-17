Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of Vectrus worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vectrus by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $355.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

