Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 46.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $413.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

In other news, Director Susan M. Abundis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

