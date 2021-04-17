Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $428,000 in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 4.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.99 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

