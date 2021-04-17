WEC Energy Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.