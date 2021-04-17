Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $3,126,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Waters by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $299.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $309.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.88.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

