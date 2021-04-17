Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $2.09 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00003375 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $352.99 million and approximately $23.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00057665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.68 or 0.00342070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00023911 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.38 or 0.03807897 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

